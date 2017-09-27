The 12th Show of Hands took place in Wheeling Wednesday night. Four projects ranging from music and business to food and advocate groups were all heard at the event.

Eat In Now - a new online ordering service, Nail City Record - a music store on Elm Grove, Ventura Property Maintenance - a one-man landscaping business, and the YWCA Youth Board Leadership Challenge all competed for the audience's vote, but only one of them was able to walk away the winner.

For the highest check in Show of Hands history, $3,960, the YWCA Youth Board are your 12th Show of Hands winner. One youth board member tells me they plan on using the money to buy college planning, workshop and life development books for their 50 members.

As for what it means for the group, "It's honestly amazing. I'm extremely happy and so are the other people on our youth board," said youth board member Marianne Lapp. "We had a lot of support here with us, but we were just baffled because it's a lot of money for us."

Overall around 170 people voted at tonight's event, and from what audience members told me it was another difficult decision for them to choose between. The next scheduled Show of Hands won't be till January 24th of next year.