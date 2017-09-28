Local Groups Collect Donations for Troops

A group of veteran outreach organizations spent their afternoon yesterday packing up boxes for local troops oversees.

The boxes were filled with items like toiletries, sports gear, and things that will remind them of home.

The group says they want to let our local units who are deployed from the Ohio Valley that they have a backbone and support here at home.

"When I was down range, I was in theater and I was there in 03-04, the thing that made you feel so good was when you received something from home. It kind of made you feel like you was back home for a little while," said Chairman Virgil Kevinwess.

If you want to help, you can can drop off donations until January 1st at the VFW in Bellaire, the ICR at Bellaire and the Ohio Valley Mall, or at Thomas Auto Group in St. Clairsville.

And if you're a veteran who may need services in Belmont County, they want you to reach out to the Veterans Service Commission.