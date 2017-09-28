False Alarm Reduction Program Making a Difference For Officers

The Wheeling Police department responded to 5 false alarm calls Wednesday. Statistics show through the year, 99% of those calls are false.

When your security alarm goes off in the city of Wheeling, it is police department policy to send two officers to every alarm call, because they never know what they might run into.

"So that takes 2 officers off the streets anytime that we have an alarm call," said Wheeling Police Public Information Officer, Philip Stahl.

Stahl said the statistics speak for themselves. Since January, 964 false alarm calls have been answered, the highest month of the year in July, with 119.

One homeowner had 17 false alarm calls in one year, and since January only 5 calls were valid.

"The program was designed to ease the burden on the police department patrol division so we can focus our resources more so on the streets fighting other types of crimes than responding to alarm calls," said Stahl.

The first false alarm is free, but after that there are fees involved:

The 2nd false alarm: $50

The 3rd and 4th false alarm: $100

The 5th and 6th false alarm: $200

The 7th and 8th false alarm: $300

The 9th and more: $400.

Since January 1, the department has collected $46,000 in fees. 62% of that goes into the city's general fund for city use. If you're registered with the program, it's now time to renew.

"They will be sending out letters in the mail to alarm users,all that you need to do if you're currently registered simply verify that information and send it back in. Something else if you're not registered you'll need to register with cry wolf services," said Stahl.

The registration is only for city of Wheeling residents, and only for security alarms; fire, smoke alarms and life alert do not need to be registered. Stahl said the program has held home and business owner accountable for their alarms, making a real difference for officers on the streets.

"We're seeing maybe 100 or 200 less alarm calls which is good news for us," said Stahl.

There is a $25 fine for failing to register, and $100 fine for not registering at all. Register today at crywolfservices.com/wheelingwv or by calling (855) 905-0616.