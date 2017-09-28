Disney On Ice, WesBanco Arena Hold 'Frozen' Food Drive

Disney On Ice presents Frozen and WesBanco Arena have partnered with the Soup Kitchen of Wheeling to host a Frozen Food Drive.

The event is being held to collect donations for local residents in need.

On Friday September 29th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the first 100 people to bring a nonperishable food donation to the WesBanco Area box office will receive a complimentary ticket to opening night of Disney On Ice presents Frozen, which will take place on October 26th at 7 p.m.

According to organization officials, donations after the first 100 people will receive an exclusive offer to purchase tickets for opening night for up to 40-percent off.

Tickets are limited one per person, and are only valid for the October 26th performance.

Frozen On Ice will be performing at WesBanco Arena from October 26th through the 29th for seven performances. According to a press release, audiences will experience the full story of Disney's Frozen live on ice.

Tickets to the event can be purchase at the WesBanco Arena Box Office and at www.WesBancoArena.com.