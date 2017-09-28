Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — known for her roles in Seinfeld and Veep — revealed Thursday morning she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a tweet, she wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today , I’m the one.”

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.