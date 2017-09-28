Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — known for her roles in Seinfeld and Veep — revealed Thursday morning she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.
In a tweet, she wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today , I’m the one.”
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
