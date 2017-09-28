Ohio Teen With Cancer Couldn't Go To Homecoming, So His Date Bro - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio Teen With Cancer Couldn't Go To Homecoming, So His Date Brought the Dance to Him

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Blake Mounts, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School, couldn’t go to his homecoming dance because of a recent cancer diagnosis, so his date brought homecoming to him.

Mounts was recently diagnosed with childhood Leukemia, after a school resource officer noticed he was looking pale and advised him to see the school nurse.

Because of his diagnosis, he had to miss the school’s homecoming dance.

According to CNN, Mounts’ best friend Kaitlyn O’Connor showed up to his house asking him to be her date. Mounts accepted.

She brought him an outfit and decorations and had the event right in the hospital

The sweet gesture quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes.

O’connor posted that she’d do it again to see her friend that happy every day.

