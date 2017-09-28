Students Go Gold to Help Children With Cancer

One school is "going gold" in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Students at Washington Lands Elementary raised over $2,000 that will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand.

It's a foundation that raises money and awareness for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.

In addition to setting up the lemonade stand, students took part in a number of activities including hat day. Kids would pay $1 to wear their favorite hat in class.

On Thursday, they were encouraged to wear gold, and were given a cup of lemonade from the stand during lunch.

"It helped them learn empathy," said Counselor Charlene Frazier. "It helps them learn that there are other children that are dealing with this disease and they want to help"

"It makes me feel good that we are raising money for kids with cancer and that I'm helping them that they might find a cure for cancer and it feel good," said student Maitlyn Miller.

Students also formed a gold ribbon on the playground. Over 300 kids took part in the activities.