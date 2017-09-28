Local Law Enforcement Officers Hold Quarterly Forum

Law enforcement officers, judges, prosecutors, and other crime fighters took a moment out of their daily routines to compare notes on Thursday.

It was the second time the Greater Ohio Valley Law Enforcement organization has met.

They meet quarterly, and this time, it was hosted by Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas at Undo's West.

Officials say it's for networking, sharing information, and technology.

"We all have the opiate problem, so that's a big part of the information we share. We have internet crimes against children plus property crimes and the thefts and burglaries. So this is a set of all the crimes, not one particular, that we're sharing information and networking," said Lucas.

Thursday's main subject was information-sharing software that can allow police to instantly share vital facts about crimes.

The first Greater Ohio Valley Law Enforcement meeting was several months ago, hosted by Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.