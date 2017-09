Take a look at this!

Former 7News reporter Sara Yingling got herself into quite the competition.

Sara now works in New Mexico, and while attending the New Mexico State Fair, she challenged a state police officer to a push-up contest.

Sara is an avid cross-fitter, so she's no slump when it comes to fitness. But the officer was just too much, and ended up winning their contest.

The video has been seen on national programs such as "Right This Minute" which airs on ABC.