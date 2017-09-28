Local Study Finds 33% Of 12th Graders Believe Marijuana Has No Risks

One local study, it shows the perception of marijuana is changing, with many students thinking the drug has no risks at all.

In Brooke and Hancock Counties alone, the perception of marijuana risks has dropped by 22% over the past four years.

ASAP Coordinator Mary Ball said she's are afraid it's because of social media and what kids see.



"One of the reasons I think the perception of harm is decreasing, is because our youth can see what the media is showing from across the country. States and governments decriminalizing, legalizing, they see that and they're like 'Well, if the adults think it's alright, maybe it's not that bad,'" Ball said.

That's a problem, which is why gorups like the Community Impact Coalition of Wheeling and the Brooke-Hancock Resource Network are working to educate community members to make healthier choices.



"People don't realize that there are risks and dangers associated with marijuana use. Even though it has been legalized in some states, the reality is, it is second in terms of people who have been diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. That's what people don't realize. Just because something is legal, doesn't mean it doesn't have negative impacts," said Carole Scheerbaum, a WVU Extension Agent.



Things like increased heart rate, lung irritation, breathing problems and even fetal development issues are possible negative impacts you can face.

But thanks to some new federal funding, these groups are hoping to make a difference and it starts with the youth.