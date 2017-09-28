Middle Schoolers Learn Cutting-Edge Technology and STEM Experiences

ArcelorMittal Weirton is partnering with Carnegie Science Center to give Weir Middle Schoolers STEM education.

Officials say over the course of this week, 270 students are learning to use 3D printers, laser cutters, robots, and more. And it's all part of a mobile Fab Lab, which provides students access to cutting-edge technology and STEM experiences.

Eighth Grade Science teacher Annette Littleton says the school was contacted about the idea back in the spring and couldn't wait to try it out.

She says it's been exciting to see students working together and learning skills they'll need for the future.

"Stem is everywhere and everyday there's a new job that involves those sort of things, so the more we can expose our students to that, the better prepared they're going to be," said Littleton.

The Fab Lab wraps up at Weir Middle Friday at noon.

Officials say they're very thankful for this opportunity to get students working interactively.