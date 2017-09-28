Belmont County Dog Warden Removes Ailing, Elderly Dog From Home Where Nobody Lives

A dog in Belmont County was living, tied to the front of an empty mobile home, for years after his owner had died.

A man living several houses away was supposedly looking after the dog for years.

Technically, they say he owns the dog, but doesn't keep it at his house.

A woman posted on Facebook that she stops and feeds the dog, but she noted he had a large sore on his neck.

So Dog Warden Lisa Williams went to the trailer, at Route 250 and Crescent Road, where the dog lives alone, tied outside by a large chain.

What she found on the dog's head and neck was much more than a sore.

"It appears to be a tumor," Williams said. "This is very disturbing with the big tumor on the back of his head. With the heat that we've been having, flies lay eggs, you can soon have maggots."

She said they couldn't leave him there alone in that condition.

By coaxing, using a pole noose, lassoing and pulling, they finally got the frightened elderly dog into their custody.

They learned where the man lives, but said he's not home and not able to be reached by phone.

They took the dog to the vet, where they say he's comfortable and resting.

What happens next will depend on the dog's owner.

In the meantime, the dog warden says that having a dog living alone outside an empty house is far from ideal.

"They live close enough nearby, but animals should live with their owners," noted Williams. "In fact, we always recommend that your dog live in the house with you. Because even if they're tied outside the house, you only see them once or twice a day and things happen. If they're in the house, you're around them all the time, and you notice things."

At this point, the dog is at the veterinary hospital, safe and being kept comfortable.