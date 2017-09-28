Local Democrat Responds to President's Tax Plan

President Donald Trump says his new tax plan is "focused on the middle-class, not high-income earners," but local Democrats feel it's the other way around.

The proposed reform is the biggest tax overhaul in 30-years and both sides are split on who it would really help. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he sees it as more of the same trickle-down economics of cutting taxes from the richest in the country, creating more jobs but he says it simply just hasn't worked and they need to focus and build the economy from the middle class.

Senator Brown has introduced new legislation which he believes will ensure Ohio workers are a priority in ongoing tax reform discussions. That includes giving tax breaks to companies that do "the right things" by its employees, while the others, "But if a company pays substandard wages, and its workers, as a result, get: food stamps, or get section 8 housing, or get Medicaid. Then, that corporation should pay a Corporate Freeloader's Fee because they are using taxpayers to subsidize the workers that they aren't paying a decent wage to," said Senator Brown.

He believes this method would end up giving the country a better economy, and better-paid workers.

