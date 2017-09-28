Wheeling Fire Department Raising Money for Breast Cancer Patients

The Wheeling Fire Department is once again doing their part to raise money for breast cancer patients.

All throughout the month of October they are selling t-shirts for $12 and hoodies for $25. They come in pink and grey and a variety of sizes for both adults and children.

All seven Wheeling fire houses will carry the shirts.

Over the past six years, they've raised over $50,000 dollars.

"Breast cancer has affected everybody in some way. We all know somebody who has been affected by breast cancer; a friend, a family member. So our members thought, this is something that's done nationwide at fire departments across the nation. So we decided we wanted to get on board and do this. In the six years we've been doing this, we've done really well, so we're going to continue with it," said Captain Dave Harmon.

The money goes toward screenings for women who may otherwise not be able to afford them.

The department also has some of the 2016 design shirts available for a discount.