Oklahoma Man Arrested After Allegedly Shipping Liquid Meth to Steubenville

An Oklahoma man was arrested after a two-month long drug investigation.

According to Steubenville Police, Quenton Bryan Tom, 38, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, was arrested on his way from the Pittsburgh International Airport to Steubenville.

Tom is suspected of shipping methamphetamine from Oklahoma to Steubenville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the traffic stop, and a K9 officer alerted police to the suspected drugs.

After searching the vehicle, officers found about 30 grams of suspected liquid methamphetamine.

Tom is suspected of shipping 50 grams of meth from Oklahoma to Jefferson County, and he is also suspected of transporting methamphetamine on an airplane.

He is in the Jefferson County Justice Center, facing four counts of trafficking in drugs, and one count of possession of drugs.

His arraignment date has not been set.