National Coffee Day: Deals on Coffee Across the Ohio Valley

Happy National Coffee Day! Here's some deals you can grab a cup in the Ohio Valley:

Dunkin' Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee, get a medium hot coffee free.

Krispy Kreme: One free hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Friday through Sunday.

McDonald's: Small specialty coffee for $2.

Sheetz: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte of any size for customers who use their app.

7-Eleven: All 7rewards members get any size coffee free all weekend, Friday through Sunday.

If you're an online shopper, you can get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee from Keurig purchased on their website.

