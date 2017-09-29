Local Teens Won't Let Cancer Ruin Homecoming

(WTRF) -- Jeremiah Cline, a freshman student at Edison High School, recently finished his third round of chemotherapy at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. But due to his hospital stay, he was unable to make it to the school's homecoming. So his girlfriend, his family, and the staff at the hospital brought homecoming to him.

Jeremiah's mom, Heather Bias, said she spoke with his girlfriend Mady's mom to initially plan the event.

"I'd mentioned to Misty (Mady's mom) if Mady could come up some weekend soon and bring her homecoming dress so we could give Jeremiah a surprise homecoming dance since he was here and had to miss going to the school's homecoming with her," Heather told 7News.

But when Misty told Mady about their plan, Mady decided to do something different.

"She decided to skip the school's homecoming altogether and come up here so they could spend it together," said Heather.

When the staff at Children's Hospital caught wind of what was going on, they were quick to provide an above and beyond experience for the two teens.

According to a post on Heather's Facebook about the event, the staff decorated the teen lounge, provided cake and brownies, bought Jeremiah a tuxedo t-shirt for him to wear, and made flowers for Mady.

"The staff here at CHP did an AMAZING job at putting it all together in just over 24 hours notice," Heather said.

Jeremiah is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. On October 1st, his family and friends will be hosting a blood drive to help replenish what he's used and soon will be needing from this round of chemotherapy. According to his mom, Jeremiah has one more round after this.

The blood drive will be held at North River Avenue Christian Church in Toronto from Noon until 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to donate blood at the event, you can do the following:

Visit centralbloodbank.org, click 'Make an Appointment', and search with the group code Z0021034

Download the Central Blood Bank Mobile App for your smart phone, and/or

Email Leighann.r@sbcglobal.net to schedule an appointment

Appointments for the event are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

According to Heather, Jeremiah has had approximately 80 red blood cell transfusions and 30 platelet transfusions to date, eight bone marrow biopsies, and two spinal taps.