Long-Term Recovery Committee Working To Help Flood Victims

The disaster recovery center in Hundred is closing Friday at 6 p.m., but clean up is far from over in the Northern Panhandle.

Rose Hart with Appalachian Outreach is estimating it will take a year and half for residents in McMechen to get back on their feet, in Hundred, even longer.

"The community has really pulled together but Hundred is really struggling because they have no resources, it's out in the middle of the country, and I really feel for them they have maybe 30 some families with no homes to go to right now, and their homes were washed away and it was rental property," said Rose Hart, Director of Appalachian Outreach, and Co-Chair of Long-term Recovery Committee.

That long-term committee, co-chaired by Rose and George Smoulder of the United Way is teaming up to continue working in the area.

Rose said right now about 8 different organizations are working together to help flood victims in many ways, from things as small as planting grass, or re-painting to ordering a new furnace. Everyone from neighbors to businesses are invited to join the effort.

"Gentlemen from Main Street Bank yesterday and A&B Kia both came, what is this process? We explained we think they were both very comfortable with it and liked it. We want those business persons to come, we want the church and the non-profits and anybody that can share the process to be at the table with us and help make those decisions to put that pie together," said Hart.

If you want to help Rose said there's also a great opportunity to be an advocate for recovering family. Rose said they will be training case workers to go door to door assisting people with paperwork, assessing damage and being an advocate and support system. She said they'll train volunteers, and should be ready to go in a couple of weeks.

"Let us help you, you know, it's together we can make a difference for those who need us most," said Hart.

Rose invites everyone to get involved in the Long-Term Recovery Committee that meets on Thursdays. For more information about being involved in the committee, call 304-233-3850.

If residents don't register for FEMA assistance before October 17th, they won't be on any lists for long-term recovery support.