Woman Arrested in Connection to Bellaire Murder Appears in Court

A woman arrested on drug charges following the shooting death of Joshua Gorayeb was in court Friday morning in Belmont County.

Lola Eden, 52, had a suppression of evidence hearing scheduled, claiming evidence gather at the scene of the shooting was improperly handled, and claiming that she wasn't properly given her Miranda Rights.

Her attorney withdrew those motions at Friday morning's session, and asked that a plea agreement hearing be scheduled in the case.

Eden lived in the home on Noble Street in Bellaire where Gorayeb was injured and another man, Thomas Grubba, was injured.

Judge John Vavra scheduled the hearing for Friday, October 6th, at 9 a.m.

