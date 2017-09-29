Ohio Valley School Awarded National Honor

One Ohio Valley school has something to celebrate after being named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

Officials at Colliers Primary School in Brooke County say this honor comes from the U.S. Department of Education, and is awarded to just 342 schools out of the 130,000 nationwide.

The honor is only given to schools with a high performance and student achievement.

On Friday morning, Colliers held a celebration filled with confetti cannons, silly string, and an announcement from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Congratulations Colliers Primary School! The U.S. Department of Ed. has named you as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/SP2ZGrdt1H — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) September 29, 2017

Colliers Principal Jo-Ellen Connolly says she can barely describe her excitement.

"There are no words. Exuberant. Excited. I couldn't sleep last night after we got the news. I couldn't sleep before because you're worried about the news. We're running on little sleep here at Colliers Primary," said Connolly.

Connolly says she's very thankful for her staff, students, and supportive community.

In November, she, along with the Blue Ribbon winners, will be acknowledged at a ceremony in Washington D.C.