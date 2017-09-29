Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges on Wheeling Island

Wheeling Police arrested Walter K. Morgan, 28, of Cleveland without incident Friday afternoon by the Wheeling Police Department for the shots fired incident that happened in the alley behind 525 S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island Tuesday.

Morgan is currently being charged with one count of attempted murder.

Detectives believe that Morgan fired multiple shots in an alleyway shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the intended target being another man.

Multiple interviews with neighbors and reviews of nearby surveillance video led to a warrant for Morgan's arrest early Friday afternoon.

Magistrate Roxby is reading Morgan his possible sentences for the attempted murder charges pic.twitter.com/eB7c2K3OEi — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) September 29, 2017

The criminal complaint states that police spoke to a man who identified Morgan as the shooter. According to the witness, he was taking his garbage out when three people shot at him. Wheeling Police obtained a video that shows three men going to a garage in an alley. Police say the video then shows two individuals running from the garage through the alley.

According to the report, Morgan matches the description of one of the men.

At a hearing held later Friday afternoon, Magistrate Roxby set Morgan's bond to $100,000 cash only.

Morgan will be taken to the Northern Regional Jail.