WTRF News Director, Nexstar CEO to Be Inducted In WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame

7News director Brenda Danehart will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame this weekend in a ceremony in Huntington, WV. Nexstar Media Group Chairman/CEO/President Perry Sook will also be inducted at the event.

Brenda joined WTRF-TV in 1981 and has been a dedicated WTRF employee on air and as News Director. She has managed the WTRF news department for the past 15 years.

Perry has developed a company that has become one of the world's leading marketing and content companies. Nexstar Media Group consists of 170 television stations in over 100 television markets. Perry worked on air in Clarksburg, and in sales at WTRF's sister station, WOWK-TV in Charleston.

To read the full press release from WTRF Vice President and General Manager Roger Lyons, click here.

Congratulations Brenda and Perry!