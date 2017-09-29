Students Launch Balloons To Celebrate Return of Classmate With Cancer

Students at Ayers Elementary School in Martins Ferry are commemorating Childhood Cancer Awareness month in a big way, and they have a lot of motivation.

Leo Zambori couldn't go to kindergarten last year when he was having intensive treatments for leukemia. But he received homebound instruction, and this year, at age six, he's delighted to be a first grader at the school.

After weeks of fund-raising and awareness projects, the students and teachers released balloons and watched them float up to the sky.

"I was diagnosed with A.L.L. Leukemia on April 6, 2016. When I go for treatment, I go to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. And I have two more years left of treatment," said Leo.

Leo's mom, Natalie Zambori, said he's all smiles all day long.

"If you catch him in the halls, he's smiling. If you see him go out the door at our house, he's smiling. Our message is you're blessed to be at school if you're healthy enough to be at school," Natalie said.

"We encouraged our children and our staff to bring in a dollar for the whole week. Now, the money that we made from that, and with the t-shirt sale, totaled up to $1,267," said Alyer Principal Nick Stankovich.

All the money they raised will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a foundation that promotes childhood cancer awareness.

Students also paid to be able to wear pajamas to school today.