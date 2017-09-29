A Vibrant Future Ahead for Former Shadyside Stamping Plant

A year ago, it appeared destined to become another empty factory in the rust belt, but on Friday, the former Shadyside Stamping Plant has a vibrant future ahead.

Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas said that Warren Distribution is on site already.

He says some members of the former CVG staff are still there, taking out the old presses that were there for many years, making auto parts.

Now Warren Distribution is transitioning in.

Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas, said, "They are targeting January first to have full occupancy of that building and then they're going to do their renovations as they grow into that building. It's an expansion of their facilities, the one being, the one closest to us being in Glen Dale."

Thomas also says the commissioners and the port authority director visited the plant and welcomed Warren Distribution officials to the county.

He says it's a classic case of a company that did *not* view the Ohio River as a boundary between two separate states.

He says they already have plans for expansion, and this will grow the Ohio Valley.

Recently, the plant was owned by CVG, but before that, it was Mayflower Stamping.

Most commonly referred to as the Shadyside Stamping Plant.