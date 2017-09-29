What You Need to Know About The Road Bond Referendum Bill

Voters casting their ballots and possibly approving Governor Jim Justice's $1.6 billion road bond referendum bill is one week away.

Now if this passes, it could give Ohio County over $196 million dollars to repair interstates and roadways, and it shouldn't cost tax payers a dime.

Officials say the bonds will be paid for by DMV fees and the tax on gasoline.

District 6 WVDOH Engineer, Gus Swaid, said, "If it passes, then that will enable us to undertake the large projects burdening our budget and allow us to create more jobs, thousands of jobs."

Swaid also said that the biggest potential is starting work on large projects.

Early voting for the bill runs until Wednesday, October 4th in Ohio County.

Then on Saturday, October 7th you can cast your ballot at your local precinct.