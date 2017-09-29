Congratulations Brenda on Your West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame Induction

We've put together a little something for our News Director Brenda Danehart.

Many of you have seen it on social media, for those of you who might not know, tomorrow Brenda will head to Huntington to be inducted into the West Virginia

Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Brenda!

Here are some special comments from your Colleagues and a couple Legislatures.

Nick Conigliaro, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRENDA!!! No, but seriously congratulations on your induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame; it's very well deserved! Thank you for everything"

Nick Richter, "Brenda, I remember growing up watching you and now I get to work alongside you. I can't think of a better person to be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Congratulations!"

DK Wright, "Brenda, you are a wonderful journalist, a great News Director, and a good friend, but now I have to get back to work."

Kelsey Zimcosky, "Congratulations, Brenda! It might not be your birthday, but it's still a very special day and we're all so proud of you and your induction."

Brandi Bowers, "Congrats Brenda, it's so exciting that you're getting your own day. I can't think of anyone more deserving."

MJ Coss, "Congratulations Brenda! This award is a reflection of the endless hours and your dedication throughout the years. You truly deserve it."

Dan Mayeres, "Hey Brenda, congratulation on being inducted into the West Virginia Broadcast Hall of Fame, a great honor and nobody deserves it better than you. You are a wonderful boss, and an amazing friend and, can I have Wednesday off?"

Congressman David McKinley, "Brenda, congratulation. It's been an honor to know you and to continue to work with you. To think that one of the first times that you and I got together was back in 1980 in my first campaign."

Senator Sherrod Brown, "Congratulations to Brenda for her service to WTRF and for her service to West Virginia and to eastern Ohio. I know she will be in the West Virginia Broadcast Hall of Fame and we hope some day, she's in the Ohio too, because she's spoken to so many of us in Ohio too, so thanks for her service."

Laurie Conway, "Happy Brenda Danehart Day and Congratulations on your inductions into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. You've been a great boss to me over the last seven and a half years."

Tate Blanchard, "I've been here for three years and Brenda we owe you so much and we're so happy and we're so proud of your accomplishment today. Congratulations on everything."