Bethlehem Temple Gears Up For Charity Basketball Game

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is known for their community involvement, but that wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the community, so next weekend you can go watch a fun basketball game to help with their mission.

The Charity Basketball game will pit firefighters against police officers, teachers against, principle and you'll see some other local celebrities showing off their skills, or lack there of.

But the event is all in good fun.

Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Church, Darrell Cummings, said, "We're going to have fun and we're not the Harlem Globetrotters, but we're still going to try to come up with some comedy acts and so we'll do what we can to have as much fun as possible."

City of Wheeling's Mayor, Glenn Elliott, said, "When Dr. Cummings asks you to do something for a good cause like this, it's very hard to say no. He's someone who thinks a lot about the people of this community, I did this last year and it was a lot of fun. We were playing against a professional team then, so it was very competitive."

The Charity Basketball game will be held on Sunday October 8th and the proceeds will help the Bethlehem Temple to buy supplies for their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway.