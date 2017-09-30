Woman Arrested After Shooting Mother With a Crossbow

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued.



Lisa Marie Caplan (51), of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of Sandra Marie Barndt (71).



According to State police in Carbon County, other relatives became concerned after not having any contact with the victim since Wednesday and asked police to check on her.

Officers went to the Palmerton home Friday, and found her body.



Caplan remained in custody pending an October 11th preliminary hearing.

Court documents don't list a defense attorney and a number listed in her name had been disconnected.

