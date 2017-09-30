Oktoberfest to Benefit United Way

A touch of Germany has come to Centre Market Saturday with Oktoberfest.

The event features German-themed food, drinks, and live entertainment.

General admission is free. You can also purchase a wrist band for $2 if you want to drink, and for $10 you will also receive a commemorative Oktoberfest stein.

Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

"We just kicked off our campaign in September. It's been a really busy month for us. All of the proceeds we raise today and from our campaign stay right here in the Ohio Valley fighting for health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the upper Ohio Valley," said Associate Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Jessica Rine.

Oktoberfest runs until 11:00 Saturday night.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of this event.