Barnseville Man Dies After Being Struck by Drunk Driver

A Barnesville man has died after a vehicle struck two construction workers on Interstate 70 East on the west side of Columbus.

The incident occurred about 1:30 this morning when Edward Torres drove his Honda Odessy through the barrel barricade closing off the three right-hand lanes of I-70 to traffic. Torrese struck two construction workers, killing 59-year old Steve Cook of Barnesville.

According to police Torres was under the influence of alcohol at the time and has been taken into police custody. He is being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The second construction worker suffered only minor injuries and is expected to recover.