Dozens of bikers and first responders came together Saturday for the inaugural 'Blue Thunder Run.' Organizers JD Gellner and Sam Croft call it the final motorcycle run of the season.

It began at Wheeling Park, went up to Steubenville, and then all the way down to Moundsville. The 'Blue Thunder Run' was not a poker run, but an appreciation ride for police and firemen.

"We had done this for our police and first responders, an appreciation ride for them," said event organizer JD Gellner. "We plan on having more for many years to come with all of this also."

The ride ended back at Wheeling Park with a dinner for participants and any first responders on duty.