7News Director Inducted into WV Hall of Fame

On Saturday night, 7News Director Brenda Danehart and Nexstar CEO Perry Sook were inducted into the West Virginia Broadcaster's Hall of Fame.

Danehart is being inducted after her more than three decades of hard work in bringing the Ohio Valley news they can rely on. She joined the 7News team in 1980 and has served as news director for more than 15 years.

Sook began his television career at our sister station WOWK in Charleston. He has since founded the Nexstar Media Group, which is comprised of 171 stations around the country and 5 in West Virginia.

The ceremony took place in Huntington Saturday. It was also, Brenda Danehart Day in Wheeling.

The entire WTRF staff congratulates Danehart and Sook on this incredible achievement.