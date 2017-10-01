New Martinsville Hosts Annual RegattaFest

45 race boats from across the United States traveled to New Martinsville this weekend for the sixth annual RegattaFest.

The impressive boats reach speeds of up to 140 mph, meaning they are some of the fastest outboard boats in the world.

Racing at that speed can be dangerous, and watching the boats race can be heart-stopping, but the drivers say they enjoy the thrill and being with their racing family.

"This is a hobby. It is a lot of fun. It keeps you going. It's the people you race with, that's what makes a difference," said Robert Wavro of Sparta, Georgia.

Two leagues competed in this week's races: Formula One and Powerboat Superleague.

The F1 tour was actually scheduled to race in Beaumont, Texas, but was transplanted to New Martinsville due to hurricane damage.

You may be asking, why New Martinsville? It turns out the city is a kind of home to boat racing.

"Boat racing started here back in 1938, so there is a long and very storied tradition of power boat racing here in New Martinsville," said RegattaFest President Sherron Winer.

Thanks to generous sponsors, the entire event was free to the public.

Organizers promise the event will be back for many years to come.