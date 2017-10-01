Wheeling Woman Thanks Countless Donors for Generosity

In August, 7News introduced you to Florence Smith, a Wheeling woman who unexpectedly lost her leg to infection after a flash flood.

She was raising money to have chair lifts installed so that she could use all three floors of her home.

The community rallied behind Florence, and she recently had two chair lifts donated and installed.

She received other donations as well, like a motorized wheelchair, tools to make her bathroom more accessible, and a washer and dryer. She also collected more than $10,000.

Florence says she has a long way to go but is extremely grateful for the help, "To each and every individual, agency, group; thank you. I could not have done it without you," said Florence.

Florence says there is an endless list of people to thank for their help and support. She even keeps a notebook filled with names of all the people who have lent a helping hand.

She says every donation, whether $10 or a thousand, has been extremely helpful.

She is now saving money for a prosthetic.