Brooke County Parents Upset Over Sign Backlash

A sign at last week's Brooke High School football game was the topic of discussion for parents at an assembly last night.

The sign read "Trump Perry" which Perry Academy school district members believed to be offensive and insensitive. Now, the Brooke County community feel like they're being treated unfairly due to the backlash, and the "unneeded" apology.

One parent said she was harassed just for wearing a Brooke t-shirt. People in the crowd said they are planning to attend the next board of education meeting to bring up the issue.