NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

One local organization held a special banquet to bring people together, and raise the importance of unity here in the Friendly City.

The Wheeling Branch NAACP put on their "Fight for Freedom" banquet last night at the YWCA. Former president Perry Galloway Jr. was the recipient of their 2017 Freedom Fund Memorial Award, and Dr. William White of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs was the guest speaker, as well.

They tell us this event is even more now, with everything going on in our country.

"If you look at the world today it's in such disarray that it's necessary to bring people together like these events of diversity and a good crowd," said Wheeling Branch President Darryl Clausell. "So, that we could dine together and talk together, and hear just what's going on and share our opinions."

The theme for the banquet was "Intensify the Struggle" to continue to move forward on all platforms of equality.