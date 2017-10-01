Childhood Cancer Research "Needs More Funding"

On average, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer daily, and 12% of kids battling the disease do not survive, according to the Cure Search for Children.

Despite this fact childhood cancer research only receives around 4% of the funding given to find a cure.

"All of these treatments can be specialized for our children because what works for adults doesn't necessarily work for our kids," said childhood cancer parent Erica Alexander.

Erica Alexander experienced first hand how important bringing awareness to childhood cancer truly is after her son, Dominic, was diagnosed with Stage 3a Hodgkin's Lymphoma on February 17th after noticing a large growth on his neck.

"Honestly, I passed out whenever I saw a scan," said Alexander. "My husband and I just cried uncontrollably because we couldn't imagine having our child suffering and having life turned upside down. It's a parents absolute worst nightmare."

After only 4 rounds of chemo, Dom is now in remission and living the life of a normal kid. Erica and other parents agree childhood cancer needs to be brought out into the spotlight.

"The children, they can use the funding and it's just not really there," said childhood cancer parent Debbie Rotriga.

"Some of these children lose out on 50, 60, 70 or more years of life," Alexander said. "So, some of our giving needs to shift in the direction of our children."

One organization does what they can to spread some joy in these families lives, including fulfilling Dom's biggest dream.

"Right now, we are working on their wish that will take place towards the end of this year," said A Special Wish foundation Executive Director Alicia Freeman. "We are sending the entire family to Disney World."

A trip Dom's wanted his whole life.

If you'd like to donate specifically to Childhood Cancer Research, these charities are dedicated to just that: any major children's hospital, A Special Wish Foundation, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Alex's Lemonade Stand, etc.