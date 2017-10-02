Shots Fired During Domestic Incident

UPDATE: According to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil, a domestic incident led to gun fire on 3rd Street.

Chief Cecil said this happened between two suspects, a man and a woman on Sunday.

During their investigation, police recovered a bullet, and the gun used.

Officers have submitted gun residue test kits, and are awaiting the results.

No one has been arrested even though officers believe they do know who the suspects are.

ORIGINAL:

Police confirm shots fired on 3rd Street in New Martinsville.

Officers responded Sunday just before 5 p.m. on 3rd Street where the call came in.

Multiple units assisted, and no one was injured. Officers say they are still investigating this morning.

