BREAKING: More than 50 Dead, 200 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

UPDATE 6:55 a.m.

Police have found person of interest Marilou Danley, now known to be Stephen Paddock's wife.

The # LasVegas shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

UPDATE 6:40 a.m.

According to Las Vegas Police, at least 50 are dead and 200+ wounded.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

"We are confident, but not 100% sure we have located the female person of interest." - Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, Las Vegas Police Dept.

For families looking to get updates on loved ones, @ LVMPD have provided this phone number: 1-866-535-5654

UPDATE 6:25 a.m.

Deceased Las Vegas shooting suspect identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, according to law enforcement. He had no criminal record.

Police in Mesquite, Nevada told CBS News the suspect was white, had been living in a retirement community and hadn't had any run-ins with law enforcement.

UPDATE 6:00 a.m.

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100 others late Sunday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

He said the man authorities think was the sole gunman was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival.

"We believe it's a solo actor. A lone wolf," Lombardo said.

He said the gunman is a local resident but did not disclose his name.

Asked if authorities think the shooting was an act of terrorism, he replied, "No. Not at this point. ... We don't know what his belief system was at this time."

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed, Lombardo said. An on-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said.

Lombardo said authorities want to speak to a traveling companion of the deceased gunman, who Lombardo said was the shooter's roommate. Lombardo identified her as Marilou Danley. He added that authorities are trying to track down two vehicles believed associated with the shooting.

A Southern California police department says one of its off-duty officers was shot during the attack on a Las Vegas concert.

Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire.

One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.

According to ABC News:

The "nonstop gunfire," according to one witness, sent bystanders outside the resort on the Vegas strip ducking for cover and fleeing for their lives. Tourists hid in their hotel rooms and flights headed into the McCarran International Airport airport were held elsewhere.

Bystanders sprang into action, caring for the wounded and at least one described someone dying in their arms.

Videos filmed by onlookers gave a window into the chaos that ensued, with some thinking that fireworks were going off. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the shooting took place and concertgoers were caught off-guard.

The Las Vegas Police Department said people should avoid the area. Flights in and out of the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas are temporarily halted due to the incident.

The FBI is also supporting local law enforcement efforts in Las Vegas.