Oktoberfest Huge Success for Local Business Owners

Hundreds outside exploring the community Saturday, enjoying great food, live entertainment and shopping at the first ever Oktoberfest. Centre Market, the City of Wheeling, and the United Way said they are blown away by the events huge success.

Kurt Zende with Centre Market said he's estimating $35,000 was raised this weekend. Jessica Rine with the United Way said they're still counting what they made on wristband and tip sales, but Kurt estimated about $10,000 will be given to the United Way.

Kurt said not only was the event a hit for the city, Centre Market, and the United Way, it was a huge success for local business owners.

Jill Neumann owns Accents in Centre Market and said she opened her doors at 9:30 a.m. and didn't shut them until 11 p.m. that night.

Jill said so many people came in and out of her shop surprised by the local shopping in the area. She said Oktoberfest was her best business day yet.

"I've been open, it will be a year tomorrow, and this was the best sales day that I've had. It's ironic because the second best sales day I had was small business Saturday, and the third best sales day I had was the street festival in June," said Neumann.

Jill said she's thankful to the City for supporting these kinds of events that promote local businesses because buying local stays local.

Jill said her neighbors on the street had some of their best business days too, making enough money to cover their rent and more. We'll keep you updated on the total raised.