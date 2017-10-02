YWCA Wheeling Partnering with Allstate to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and an exciting new campaign kicking off Monday is working to make a difference in our community.

For the first time ever, The YWCA Wheeling is taking the Allstate Purple Purse Challenge to help local victims of domestic violence.

Locally, each year the YWCA helps over 1,400 victims of domestic violence. Offering over 300 shelter night stays, about half of the people that have no place to go are kids under 17.

The YWCA Wheeling is the only West Virginia non-profit participating, and they have a big goal to raise $25,000 to help local families and raise awareness.

"It's happening behind closed doors where people are living that should be there safe place their comfort zone and for many that is not," said YWCA Wheeling Family Violence Prevention Program director Patricia Flanigan.

"That domestic violence will not be tolerated and if you do commit domestic violence you are going to pay the price for that," said Allstate agent Rick Ferrell.

So here is how you can give: Go to ywcawheeling.org and click on the purple purse.

If the YWCA raises the most money in their division they will receive a $100,000 grant. Every dollar matters, but if you donate $75 or more you are automatically entered to win the purple purse designed by Serena Williams.

You can purchase a $10 purple purse charm that will also benefit challenge participants.

The challenge runs from October 2 until October 31.