West Virginia Woman Among Those Dead in Las Vegas Shooting

Denise Burditus of Berkeley County is reportedly one of those who died during the Las Vegas shooting, according to our sister station WDVM.

Tony and Denise Burditus were on vacation in Las Vegas and attended the music festival.

The couple had been married for 32 years, a love that started when the two were high school sweethearts at Hedgesville High School.

Family and friends have taken to Facebook to express their thoughts.

Family members said her memory will live on, and they ask the community to recall her in prayer.

The couple has two children and four grandchildren.

Burditus was 50-years old.