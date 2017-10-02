After Tragedy, Residents Weigh In On Attending Big Events

A mass shooting at a big public event, that's what the nation is witnessing on the news and social media after tragedy struck Las Vegas last night.

Many people remember this happening just a few months go when Ariana Grande performed in Manchester.

Now the question is, will this scare people away from big concerts, festivals and games?

"I'll probably be more cautious, but I'm still going to have fun and do the best I can at living my life," said Cheyenne, a Wheeling Resident.

"Around this area I would, but in bigger places I don't think I would just because I don't know if I would feel safe in a real big city," added Herb Tennet, a Steubenville Resident.

Of course, feeling afraid is completely normal, but, as Former US Attorney William Ihlenfield believes, people can't let tragedy keep them from living and enjoying their lives.

"They shouldn't live in fear. They shouldn't stop doing what they love to do, whatever that might be. Whether that's country music, or pro-football or college basketball, whatever it might be, they shouldn't stop doing that just because we had this incident as unfortunate as it was," Ihlenfield said.

OVMC Clinical Therapist Robert Bowman said it's important for people to morn this tragedy, but he also thinks that people will move on pretty quickly, especially since the event almost feels "far away" unless you're actually there.

"I would guess that because of the level of desensitization that we've had recently with all of the violent episodes throughout the world, it will probably be a temporary thing. But I wouldn't imagine that people will be too hung up about going places," Bowman said.

Moving forward, officials said the best thing you can do is to always be careful.

In the meantime, it's important to talk to loved ones about what happened and remember those who were lost.