Adults Aren't The Only Ones Affected By Las Vegas Mass Shooting

It's not just adults who are affected by the tragic event in Vegas.

Kids are also watching the news and are scared of what they see.

Some parents even tell 7News that their kids are saying they don't want to go to big concerts or a even a Steelers game anymore because they're afraid of getting hurt.

OVMC Clinical Therapist Robert Bowman said it's very normal for kids to replay these scary scenarios in their minds.

The best thing parents and caregivers can do is to open up conversation about it.

"Kids need to talk about it. They need to express some emotions about it and whatever emotions they start with, just allow them to be expressed, that way they can start to work through it," Bowman said.



Officials suggest to let kids know that police responded quickly and the gunman is no longer a threat. Most importantly, let your kids know they're in no specific danger.