Wheeling Native Details Trip to Las Vegas

A Wheeling Native was in Las Vegas Sunday as the chaos erupted.

Michael Anthony was on a trip in Las Vegas with his wife and he tells our radio partners at WKKX that they were leaving a casino at the New York, New York Hotel when everything unfolded.

Anthony said that it was hard to pick apart fact from fiction in all of the pandemonia and he explained that people were running, screaming and crying.

They encountered a man whose wife was at the 'Harvest 91' festival at Mandalay Bay and her clothes were covered in blood.

Anthony said it wasn't until this morning that they learned the situation was over and they were able to get back to their room at the MGM Grand, "You can just hear the whole clip, he unloads it, in a few seconds he reloads, and then does it again. It's just something, you know, you see it on the news or things like that, but you never think 'Oh man', you know, you could be apart of that," said Anthony.

The area surrounding the Mandalay Bay is still barricaded as police continue to investigate.

Anthony also said the mood in 'Sin City' is somber and most of the people there are anxious to get home from the place where most people are eager to get to.