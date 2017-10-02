PTTGC America Signs "Memorandum of Understanding" with JobsOhio - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

PTTGC America Signs "Memorandum of Understanding" with JobsOhio

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Officials with PTT Global Chemical America met with JobsOhio in Washington, D.C. for the signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding".

What this means is officials on both ends will continue to work together on the world scale petrochemical plant that is slated for Belmont County.
According to a press release, PTTGC is continuing to make significant progress on the proposed site, although a definitive investment decision has not yet been made.

We are expecting that decision to be finalized before the end of the year. 

Stay with 7News for continuing developments regarding the proposed Ethane Cracker Project.

