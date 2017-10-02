Magnolia Coach Under Fire For Abuse Allegations

In one Wetzel County, school parents are accusing a sports coach of improperly dealing with his players.

Monday night, students and parents gathered at the Wetzel County Board of Education meeting to Express their concerns regarding the football team. Several parents spoke in front of the board claiming that the head coach has physically and verbally abused the football players.

Elizabeth Seckman, a Football Player's Mother, said, "There's been an ongoing problem with the team with some very negative remarks made to players." Connie Johnston, another Football Player's Mother, said, "Well I can assure that no mother or father that they're child has had a man put their hands on them out of anger."

They say that the problems have been on going but the alleged incident at the Wheeling Central Catholic football game on September prompted them to take action. Seckman says, "But when you put your hands on kids, that's where I draw the line. You can't do that." Johnston says, "None of us feel proud to be part of this organization. We're actually kinda embarrassed and ashamed to say that we're part of Magnolia football right now."

Some of the football players have been protesting the matter by missing practice. Seckman said, "What I want people to know honestly is that the boys who stood up for themselves had a right to do it and that they're not the ones causing the problems at Magnolia High School."

Now the board did respond by saying they are in the middle of their investigation with the incidents. A board member stated "I'm sorry this has happened to you. This is not what football is about. We hope to get this all fixed... We do what's best for the children." And the board also told the football players trust the system and finish out the year.

