Early Voting Continues for W. Va. Road Bond Referendum

It's down to the wire for West Virginia's Road Bond Referendum vote.

Residents can still early vote until the end of the day Wednesday.

If you do not take part in early voting, you can cast your ballot at your local precincts on Saturday, October 7th. If approved, the measure would raise $1.6 billion to build and fix roads and bridges across West Virginia.

"Well, the obvious benefits are going to be jobs and improving the infrastructure, the roads," said voter Jack Cipoletti.

So far, over 24,000 West Virginians have cast early ballots.