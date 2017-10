7News West Virginia Political Reporter Mark Curtis will join Governor Jim Justice and Transportation Secretary Tom Smith in hosting a town hall meeting LIVE on Facebook on Wednesday.

The exclusive Facebook LIVE Town Hall meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

Governor Justice and Secretary Smith will be answering questions from West Virginia residents about the Road Bond Referendum during the LIVE event.

Do you have questions about the road bond? Submit them to our 7News Facebook page to be submitted.