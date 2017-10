A Columbus man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to a Wheeling bank robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Abdou Seye, 26, was indicted on one count of "bank robbery". Seye is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in the Woodsdale section of Wheeling on March 21, 2017.

RELATED: Police Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI and the Wheeling Police Department are investigating.